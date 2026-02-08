DT
Home / India / ‘No double standards, no compromise’ is India's message on terrorism, PM Modi says in Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim

PTI
Kuala Lumpur, Updated At : 09:51 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome during his official two-day visit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (PMO via PTI Photo)
India and Malaysia on Sunday unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Following the meeting, Modi said India and Malaysia share a "special relationship" and both sides are committed to expanding their ties in diverse sectors.

The prime minister also reiterated India's position on combating terrorism as he said: "Our message on terrorism is clear; no double standards, no compromise."

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport.

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

"India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties," Modi said.

"Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together," he said.

Modi said both sides will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security.

“We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive,” he said.

"Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security," he said.

The prime minister also touched upon India's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

"The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world," he said.

The prime minister said India is committed to development, peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region together with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim said India and Malaysia continue to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence.

India has registered a spectacular rise in global trade and economic front, he said.

