‘Terrorism can’t be a strategic asset’: PM Modi’s strong message at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for dismantling the entire terror infrastructure with zero tolerance for double standards and said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must send a clear message against state-supported terrorism and ensure that terrorism is never treated as a strategic asset.

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From the SCO Summit in Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/GDlPpVkSLR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

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Speaking at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Modi flagged a 10-pronged actionable plan for the grouping.

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Calling upon members to strengthen the three pillars of SCO cooperation — Security, Connectivity and Opportunity — the PM said the organisation must move from vision to measurable outcomes.

A call to end terrorism dominated Modi’s agenda as he asked members to dismantle the entire terrorism ecosystem by targeting terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens, with zero tolerance for double standards.

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“Send a clear message against state-supported terrorism and ensure that terrorism is never treated as a strategic asset. Promote peace and stability in Afghanistan through continued development assistance and humanitarian support to the Afghan people,” Modi said.

He called upon members to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, rather than allowing regional conflicts to escalate and disrupt global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains.

“Strengthen regional action against drug trafficking, organised crime and other security threats through effective coordination and timely action among SCO mechanisms. Build reliable and inclusive connectivity while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, in line with the SCO Charter,” he said, stressing territorial sovereignty.

Modi also urged the modernisation of trade and logistics connectivity by simplifying customs procedures, expanding digital documentation and making logistics networks more efficient.

He said SCO members should put people-to-people ties at the centre of SCO cooperation, with greater focus on youth, entrepreneurs, farmers and citizens to ensure that SCO cooperation creates tangible opportunities.

“Expand youth, scientific, entrepreneurial and civilizational exchanges,” he said.

The PM made the remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leaders of other member states, including China, Russia, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The SCO currently comprises 10 member states — China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.