DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘Terrorism can’t be a strategic asset’: PM Modi’s strong message at SCO Summit

‘Terrorism can’t be a strategic asset’: PM Modi’s strong message at SCO Summit

Urges grouping to dismantle terror infrastructure, with zero tolerance for double standards

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for dismantling the entire terror infrastructure with zero tolerance for double standards and said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must send a clear message against state-supported terrorism and ensure that terrorism is never treated as a strategic asset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Modi flagged a 10-pronged actionable plan for the grouping.

Advertisement

Calling upon members to strengthen the three pillars of SCO cooperation — Security, Connectivity and Opportunity — the PM said the organisation must move from vision to measurable outcomes.

A call to end terrorism dominated Modi’s agenda as he asked members to dismantle the entire terrorism ecosystem by targeting terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens, with zero tolerance for double standards.

Advertisement

“Send a clear message against state-supported terrorism and ensure that terrorism is never treated as a strategic asset. Promote peace and stability in Afghanistan through continued development assistance and humanitarian support to the Afghan people,” Modi said.

He called upon members to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, rather than allowing regional conflicts to escalate and disrupt global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains.

“Strengthen regional action against drug trafficking, organised crime and other security threats through effective coordination and timely action among SCO mechanisms. Build reliable and inclusive connectivity while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, in line with the SCO Charter,” he said, stressing territorial sovereignty.

Modi also urged the modernisation of trade and logistics connectivity by simplifying customs procedures, expanding digital documentation and making logistics networks more efficient.

He said SCO members should put people-to-people ties at the centre of SCO cooperation, with greater focus on youth, entrepreneurs, farmers and citizens to ensure that SCO cooperation creates tangible opportunities.

“Expand youth, scientific, entrepreneurial and civilizational exchanges,” he said.

The PM made the remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leaders of other member states, including China, Russia, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The SCO currently comprises 10 member states — China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts