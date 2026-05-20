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Home / India / No Ebola case in India, say Health Ministry officials

No Ebola case in India, say Health Ministry officials

Officials say the ministry has proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:23 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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A high-level review meeting under the chairpersonship of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava was held today with Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to assess preparedness and response measures regarding Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).
Officials from the Health Ministry clarified that no case of Ebola Virus Disease has been detected in India so far. However, following the declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), officials said that the ministry has proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution.
"During the meeting, States and UTs were advised to ensure readiness at all levels. Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms, and laboratory testing have already been shared with all States and UTs," a source revealed.
The Health Secretary emphasised the importance of coordinated surveillance, timely reporting, and preparedness of designated health facilities. "All concerned Ministries and Departments have also been sensitised and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the Health Ministry," an official said.
The Ministry reiterated that India has prior experience in handling such situations effectively, including during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa, when similar precautionary measures were implemented successfully.
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