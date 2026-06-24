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Home / India / No eggs in midday meals: Derek O’Brien says West Bengal rejects BJP’s vegetarianism

No eggs in midday meals: Derek O’Brien says West Bengal rejects BJP’s vegetarianism

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien. PTI file
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien, on Wednesday criticised the BJP over reports that eggs could be removed from the midday meal programmes in West Bengal accusing the government of “imposing vegetarianism” and “deprive children of nutrition”.

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In a post on X the Parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha accused the BJP-led state government of “imposing vegetarianism” and said the people of Bengal will reject this move.

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“After the fish eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself.  New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But DEPRIVE CHILDREN of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this,” the TMC leader said.

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Notably, some even went on sharing the proposed menu of ISKCON for midday meal in Kolkata.

Following speculation, Vice president and spokesperson, ISKCON Kolkata Radharamn Das in a post on X clarified that “no such menu has been finalised”.

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“It has come to my notice that some people are sharing the following proposed menu for the midday meal in Kolkata. However, I would like to clarify that no such menu has been finalized, and this list has not been issued by us. Once the menu is finalized, we will make an official announcement. Kindly refrain from sharing this incorrect information,” Das said.

The West Bengal BJP too in a post on X said that “If ISKCON’s kitchen can deliver nutritious, quality meals, every student wins”.

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