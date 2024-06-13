No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG exam, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, June 13
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who assumed the charge on Thursday, said there is no trace of corruption in the conduct of NEET-UG examination.
“There have been several discussions around the NEET examination. Let me make it clear that there is no corruption in the examination,” he said.
“There is no evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG. The allegations of corruption in NTA are unfounded, it is a very credible body,” Pradhan said.
He said a hearing in the Supreme Court is under way and the issue is regarding only about 1,500 students.
“The government is ready to give answers to the court. The specific issue is being taken into consideration and a committee of academicians has been formed,” said the minister.
Pradhan said that no student would face any disadvantage. “The examination was conducted in several languages across the country including a few centres abroad," he added.
