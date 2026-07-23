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Home / India / No evidence to show Sanjeev Mukhiya's role in NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, CBI clarifies

No evidence to show Sanjeev Mukhiya's role in NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, CBI clarifies

CBI clarifies that having conducted a thorough investigation into NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, it is satisfied that the entire conspiracy and the persons involved therein stand identified

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Sanjeev Mukhiya.
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it did not find any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, in the theft or distribution of the NEET (UG) 2024 question paper.

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In a statement, the agency clarified that, after conducting a thorough investigation into the case, it was satisfied that the entire conspiracy and all the persons involved had been identified.

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Acting on a tip-off, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police was the first to detect the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak on May 5, 2024. During its investigation, the police found that Mukhiya could be involved in the paper leak. He was accordingly named as an accused in the FIR registered by the Bihar Police.

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Mukhiya remained absconding for a long time. The Bihar Police subsequently arrested him in connection with other cases. Since he was also a named accused in the FIR related to the NEET-UG 2024 case, the CBI took him into police custody for questioning in connection with the investigation.

The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI for investigation.

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"During the course of its investigation, the CBI identified every person involved in the theft and onward distribution of the stolen NEET (UG) 2024 question paper, as well as every candidate who benefited from the use of the stolen paper. Multiple chargesheets have accordingly been filed by the CBI against 45 persons before the jurisdictional court in Patna. In the course of its investigation, the CBI did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar @ Sanjeev Mukhiya in the theft or distribution of the stolen NEET (UG) 2024 question paper. Having conducted a detailed and thorough investigation into the case, the CBI is satisfied that the entire conspiracy and the persons involved therein have been identified," the agency said.

The CBI said that since no evidence of Mukhiya's involvement in the NEET-UG 2024 case emerged during the investigation, it did not file a chargesheet against him. He subsequently secured bail in the NEET-UG case.

However, Mukhiya remained in judicial custody after being granted bail in the CBI case, as he is an accused in certain other cases being investigated by the Bihar Police.

Mukhiya was previously employed as a technical assistant at Nalanda College's Noorsarai branch. He has been linked to multiple paper leak cases, including the infamous 2016 Bihar Police constable recruitment examination paper leak.

He was also associated with Ranjit Don, alias Kumar Suman Singh, who is notorious for his involvement in major competitive examination and admission scams. He first came to national prominence in 2003 when he was arrested by the CBI for leaking question papers for the Common Admission Test (CAT) and medical entrance examinations.

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