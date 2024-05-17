No exception made in interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 16

Amid criticism of its order granting 21-day interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise scam, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it didn’t make any exception for the AAP convener.

Order very clear We specifically said we are not making an exception for anybody… We welcome critical analysis of the verdict. — Supreme Court Bench

“What we felt was justified, we said. Our order was very clear. We specifically said we are not making an exception for anybody,” said a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta, which had on May 10 ordered Kejriwal’s release to enable him to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll. It had directed him to surrender on June 2.

“We welcome critical analysis of the verdict,” the Bench said, refusing to go into the allegations and counter-allegations made with regard to the order granting interim bail to the Delhi CM.

During the pre-lunch hearing on the Kejriwal’s petition against the Delhi HC’s April 9 verdict upholding his arrest by the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to the CM’s speeches in election rallies in which he reportedly said if people voted for AAP, he would not have to go back to jail on June 2.

“How can he say this? It’s a slap on the system by the petitioner. He thinks he is a special person. We treat him as any other person. Please see what he said on the first day (after release from jail). The court said he would not talk about the case…” Mehta told the Bench. “It’s his assumption, we can’t say anything,” the Bench said, adding it had only said he would not discuss his role in the case.

On behalf of the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the Bench that it would soon file a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Kejriwal and AAP in the case.

