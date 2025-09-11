'No food, forced to fight': Indians trapped in Russia-Ukraine war; MEA issues fresh warning

Amid reports that around nine Indian nationals have recently been recruited into the Russian Army to fight in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday issued a fresh advisory, warning citizens against such offers and describing the path as “fraught with danger.”

“We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian Army. The government has, on several occasions over the past year, underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He emphasised that India has repeatedly raised the issue with Moscow and urged families to maintain close contact with authorities.

“We have also taken up the matter with Russian officials, both in Delhi and Moscow, demanding an end to this practice and the release of our nationals. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens,” Jaiswal said.

Distress calls from the frontline

Disturbing video messages shared by anguished families show the young men — many from Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu — wearing Russian military uniforms and pleading for urgent intervention.

“We have been caught in the Russian Army. We are 9 boys. We came here on student visas. We are being grossly mistreated. We’re not getting food, and we’re being sent to the frontline daily,” said Samarjeet Singh from Ludhiana, speaking in Punjabi.

Sumeet Sharma from Jammu echoed similar fears, stating: “We have been deceived by agents. We request the BJP government to help us as soon as possible.”

Another individual, Buta Singh, claimed some among them had already died in the fighting. “We were promised work in Moscow. Instead, we are trapped in this war. The situation is dire, get us out immediately,” he urged.

Families demand answers

Over the past year, The Tribune has reported extensively on the growing anguish among families of men who have been missing for more than 15 months, allegedly coerced into joining Russia’s war with Ukraine. Many of these young men hail from Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier this summer, relatives of the missing staged a protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding answers. Holding placards and faded photographs, they accused recruitment agents of luring their loved ones with promises of jobs in Europe, only to funnel them into the conflict.

“We are not asking for the moon. We just want to know if our children are dead or alive,” said Jagdeep Kumar, whose younger brother Mandeep has been untraceable since March 2024.

Kumar claimed his brother was deceived with the promise of a job in Italy but was instead forced into training near the Ukrainian border.

Several families allege that despite approaching Indian authorities, including the Embassy in Moscow, little progress has been made. Some have even traveled to Russia on their own, hoping to find help.

The families have since petitioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting official support to return to Russia and search for their missing relatives. “Each passing day feels like a death sentence,” one relative said quietly, clutching her son’s photograph.