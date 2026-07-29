DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘No food, water or power’: 2 Indian sailors await rescue from Iranian vessel

‘No food, water or power’: 2 Indian sailors await rescue from Iranian vessel

FSUI claims sailors escaped nearby attacks by swimming ashore but were returned to vessel by owner

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:07 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
THE 2 stranded Indian sailors and photos from the war-like conditions. Image credits/X @FSUIINDIA
Advertisement

For nearly a year, two Indian seafarers aboard the vessel PSD-1 at Iran’s Port Bushehr have allegedly remained stranded without salaries, electricity, adequate food or water, and with no indication of when they will be allowed to return home.

Advertisement

Their ordeal, according to the Forward Seamen Union of India (FSUI), reached a desperate point on March 5 when they jumped into the sea and swam to shore to escape attacks in the vicinity. The union alleged that instead of being repatriated, they were forced back onto the vessel by its owner.

Advertisement

The union has now urged Indian authorities to intervene immediately to secure the sailors’ return, describing their condition as “a life of imprisonment” in a conflict zone.

Advertisement

“They have been abandoned on a deserted island,” the FSUI said, alleging that the two have gone unpaid for 12 months while facing severe shortages of basic necessities.

In a video shared by the union, one of the stranded sailors, Navin Kumar, made an emotional appeal for help. “We have a problem here for the last twelve months, but the owner is not responding. My contract finished nine months ago, but because of the war condition, we stayed here. Now the war is finished, but they are not giving us sign-off,” he said, referring to the formal process of relieving crew members from duty.

Advertisement

Navin further alleged that repeated requests for repatriation have yielded only assurances. “Now here, we don’t have food. We don’t have water. We waited so many days, but my agent told us we will give a sign-off soon. Please help me,” he says.

FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav said the two sailors were among thousands of seafarers affected by the conflict in West Asia.

“Around 23,000 crew members were stranded across the Persian Gulf, a large number of them in and around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz,” Yadav said.

He claimed that while crew members of other nationalities were evacuated during the conflict, the two Indians remained stranded.

“We received information about them only yesterday after they reached out to us. Earlier, there were more crew members on board, but during the conflict, all those of other nationalities left,” he said.

Recalling the March incident, Yadav alleged that vessels operating barely 100 metres away from PSD-1 came under attack, forcing the two Indians to jump into the sea and swim to safety.

“They told us that ships close to theirs, including Iranian vessels, were attacked, resulting in multiple casualties. To save themselves, they jumped into the water and swam to the shore,” he said.

The FSUI has urged the Ministry of External Affairs, the Directorate General of Shipping and other authorities to facilitate the sailors’ repatriation. It has also appealed to international maritime bodies to intervene and ensure their safe return.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts