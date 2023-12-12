‘No impact on farmers’: Govt defends onion export ban

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, December 11

Amid farmers’ protest in Maharashtra, the Centre has staunchly defended its decision to ban the export of onions, asserting the step was essential to maintain price stability for consumers and did not have any negative impact on farmers.

The data reveals a decline in onion production to over 302.1 lakh MT in 2022-23 compared to the previous year’s 316.8 lakh MT, attributing the surge in retail prices, reaching Rs 80-90 per kg, to increased exports.

The government, citing figures till December 7, highlighted that 22 per cent of onion exports for December 2022 had already been surpassed, justifying the export ban to ensure an ample supply for domestic consumers.

#Maharashtra