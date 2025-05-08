DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / No intention to escalate: India on Pakistan's call for de-escalation

No intention to escalate: India on Pakistan's call for de-escalation

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad is open to reducing tensions with India if New Delhi chooses to de-escalate the current situation
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 PM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

After Pakistan's call for de-escalation following India's 'Operation Sindoor', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India does not intend to escalate matters but any military attack on the country will be met with a firm response.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had said Islamabad is open to reducing tensions with India if New Delhi chooses to de-escalate the current situation.

The minister's remarks came after India carried out "Operation Sindoor" to avenge the terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam. The operation was conducted on Pakistan and PoK — in which nine terror structures were destroyed, according to the government. Additionally, India clarified that the operation was meant to target only terrorist camps and no military installations were impacted.

Advertisement

“The Pahalgam terror attack compelled us to respond by striking at the cross-border terrorist infrastructure. Our response was targeted and measured. It is not our intention to escalate the situation. However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response," Jaishankar said at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

As India’s neighbour and close partner, it is important that Iran has a good understanding of the situation, he said. The Iranian Foreign Minister is in New Delhi for a scheduled visit amid escalating tensions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian State Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir also arrived in New Delhi. The visit by Jubeir was not publicly announced. The announcement was made by EAM Jaishankar on his X account, stating, “Shared India’s perspectives on firmly countering terrorism.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper