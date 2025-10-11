‘No involvement’: MEA clarifies over exclusion of women journalists from Afghan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday clarified that it had no involvement in the press interaction held by Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday, which later sparked controversy after reports emerged that women journalists were allegedly barred from attending.

"MEA had no involvement in the press interaction held yesterday by the Afghan FM in Delhi," the ministry said in a statement.

The press conference, organised at the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi following bilateral talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Muttaqi, drew widespread criticism after women journalists claimed they were denied entry.

No joint press briefing was held after the official meeting between the two ministers and the Afghan side alone conducted a separate media interaction at its embassy premises.

During the press conference, Muttaqi addressed regional issues, including India-Afghanistan relations, humanitarian assistance, trade routes, and security cooperation. Only selected male journalists and officials of Afghan embassy attended the presser.

Under the "Taliban 2.0" regime that took power in August 2021, Afghan women and girls face what the UN calls the most severe women's rights crisis in the world. Rather than a more moderate approach, the Taliban have systematically expanded and intensified their restrictions on women's lives, effectively erasing them from public existence.

The exclusion of women journalists sparked political outrage nationwide. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify his position on the incident, calling it "an insult to India's women journalists." In a post on X, she said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, please clarify your position on the removal of female journalists from the press conference of the representative of the Taliban on his visit to India. If your recognition of women's rights isn't just convenient posturing from one election to the other, then how has this insult to some of India's most competent women been allowed in our country, a country whose women are its backbone and its pride." Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also expressed shock and disappointment, saying male journalists should have walked out in solidarity with their female colleagues.

"I am shocked that women journalists were excluded from the press conference addressed by Mr Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan. In my personal view, the men journalists should have walked out when they found that their women colleagues were excluded (or not invited)," Chidambaram said in a post on X.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also criticised the government, calling the exclusion "outright ridiculous." "I understand the geopolitical compulsions that force us to engage with the Taliban, but to accede to their discriminatory and primitive mores is outright ridiculous. It's very disappointing to note the conduct of the Ministry of External Affairs and S Jaishankar in excluding women journalists from the press briefing of the Taliban Minister," he said.

Meanwhile, during his bilateral meeting with Muttaqi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India would upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar said during his opening remarks at the meeting.

The Taliban minister's visit, which began on October 9 and will continue until October 16, marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

The MEA has reiterated that the ministry had no role in organising or managing the Afghan Embassy's press interaction, distancing itself from the controversy surrounding the exclusion of women journalists.