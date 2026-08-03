No law for private detectives: Supreme Court flags privacy concerns

Highlighting the absence of law regulating investigations conducted by private detectives in India, the Supreme Court has urged the government and Parliament to examine the issue to fill the legislative gap.

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While dealing with a matrimonial dispute from Udaipur in Rajasthan, in which a husband used private detectives to procure photographs and videos of his wife allegedly leading an adulterous life, a Bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Vipul M Pancholi expressed concern over the legislative gap’s impact on right to privacy.

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“What are the limits, within which a private investigator may function? Who would be responsible for ensuring that the investigator operates within the confines of the law? What will be the redressal mechanism for a person aggrieved by the actions of a private investigator?” the Bench asked.