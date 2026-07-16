No live-streaming for petitioners-in-person; to be asked to appear virtually: Supreme Court

Five days after a litigant hurled abuses and threw his case file in the courtroom, the Supreme Court has decided to ask petitioners-in-person to appear virtually and stop live-streaming of proceedings if they insist on appearing physically.

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In an ugly turn of events, a litigant was forcibly removed from the Supreme Court on July 10 after he hurled abuses and threw his case file during the hearing of his petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order. Litigant Prabal Pratap Singh and his associate Chander Bhan, both law students, were later arrested and sent to judicial custody.

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The decision was taken on July 15 in a Full Court meeting of the Supreme Court judges, a top court official said on Thursday, adding several other important decisions were also taken in the meeting to streamline the functioning of the Supreme Court and disposal of old pending matters.

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To reduce the mounting pendency of 96,038 cases in the Supreme Court, the Full Court of the top court decided to take up about 100 bunch matters, ready for final hearing and which will result in the disposal of about 9,177 cases. All these matters shall be listed before appropriate benches for out-of-turn disposal, the resolution said, adding that after disposal of the said bunch matters, the oldest (after notice) cases shall be taken up on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

"The Full Court lastly resolved that during the interaction with the Registrar in terms of Order IV Rule 1(c) of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the parties-in-person shall be given an option to appear through virtual mode. However, if the parties-in-person insist to appear through physical mode only, then they shall be permitted to appear in person subject to the condition that no live-streaming shall be done and video-recording of the proceedings shall also not be permitted," the resolution read.

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The Full Court meeting also resolved that all the top court judges will participate in the ongoing special initiative 'Samadhan Samaroh' being organised by the Supreme Court and which will culminate in Special Lok Adalat on August 21, 22 and 23.

To advance the vision of "participative justice" and "doorstep delivery of justice", the top court is organising Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonisation Across Nation-SAMADHAN SAMAROH which commenced from April 21 and will culminate in the holding of a Special Lok Adalat on August 21, 22 and 23.

Taking note of the grievances of bar bodies and lawyers with regard to cases not being listed in sequence, the Full Court has "resolved that necessary steps be taken for simplification of the Cause List and to bring uniformity in taking of cases as per seriatim in the Daily Cause List. A Committee of Judges shall be constituted to examine these issues and make recommendations." It also resolved that arguing counsel shall be required to furnish timelines for oral submission in the cases to be taken up for final hearing.