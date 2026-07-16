DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / No live-streaming for petitioners-in-person; to be asked to appear virtually: Supreme Court

No live-streaming for petitioners-in-person; to be asked to appear virtually: Supreme Court

To reduce mounting pendency of 96,038 cases in the Supreme Court, the Full Court of the top court decides to take up about 100 bunch matters

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:26 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Five days after a litigant hurled abuses and threw his case file in the courtroom, the Supreme Court has decided to ask petitioners-in-person to appear virtually and stop live-streaming of proceedings if they insist on appearing physically.

Advertisement

In an ugly turn of events, a litigant was forcibly removed from the Supreme Court on July 10 after he hurled abuses and threw his case file during the hearing of his petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order. Litigant Prabal Pratap Singh and his associate Chander Bhan, both law students, were later arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Advertisement

The decision was taken on July 15 in a Full Court meeting of the Supreme Court judges, a top court official said on Thursday, adding several other important decisions were also taken in the meeting to streamline the functioning of the Supreme Court and disposal of old pending matters.

Advertisement

To reduce the mounting pendency of 96,038 cases in the Supreme Court, the Full Court of the top court decided to take up about 100 bunch matters, ready for final hearing and which will result in the disposal of about 9,177 cases. All these matters shall be listed before appropriate benches for out-of-turn disposal, the resolution said, adding that after disposal of the said bunch matters, the oldest (after notice) cases shall be taken up on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

"The Full Court lastly resolved that during the interaction with the Registrar in terms of Order IV Rule 1(c) of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the parties-in-person shall be given an option to appear through virtual mode. However, if the parties-in-person insist to appear through physical mode only, then they shall be permitted to appear in person subject to the condition that no live-streaming shall be done and video-recording of the proceedings shall also not be permitted," the resolution read.

Advertisement

The Full Court meeting also resolved that all the top court judges will participate in the ongoing special initiative 'Samadhan Samaroh' being organised by the Supreme Court and which will culminate in Special Lok Adalat on August 21, 22 and 23.

To advance the vision of "participative justice" and "doorstep delivery of justice", the top court is organising Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonisation Across Nation-SAMADHAN SAMAROH which commenced from April 21 and will culminate in the holding of a Special Lok Adalat on August 21, 22 and 23.

Taking note of the grievances of bar bodies and lawyers with regard to cases not being listed in sequence, the Full Court has "resolved that necessary steps be taken for simplification of the Cause List and to bring uniformity in taking of cases as per seriatim in the Daily Cause List. A Committee of Judges shall be constituted to examine these issues and make recommendations." It also resolved that arguing counsel shall be required to furnish timelines for oral submission in the cases to be taken up for final hearing.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts