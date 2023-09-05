‘No lockdown in Delhi’: Police allay people’s concerns on traffic

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 4

Addressing concerns over the use of facilities in the national capital during the G20 summit, the Delhi Police have said there was no lockdown in Delhi and they were frequently trying to answer people's queries on how to reach the airport and the railway station.

Medical shops to remain open All medical shops and grocery shops, milk booths and vegetable and fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi

Medical practitioners and paramedics will be allowed to use their private vehicles as well as government vehicles in specific zones

Thousands of people from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh come to Delhi every day via trains, buses and private cars to board international flights.

The Delhi Police are using X (formerly Twitter) to address the concerns of people about the traffic management plan in view of the G20 summit.

On access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the police said people travelling to Delhi on trains and wanting to go to the airport were advised to board the Metro’s airport express.

On the road route, the Delhi Police said, “Passengers should note that road journey towards the IGI Airport will be affected from the wee hours of September 8 to 11:55 pm on September 10.” Those travelling by road to the airport must be ready to take alternate routes, a list of which has been posted on the website of the traffic police.

Interstate buses will reach designated points. For example, buses coming from Punjab , parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will continue to terminate at ISBT, Kashmere Gate. The police said no taxi and auto-rickshaw would be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi district from 5 am on September 9 to midnight on September 10.

However, taxis carrying Delhi residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district will be allowed to ply.

#G20