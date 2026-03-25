No LPG, petrol shortage in Goa, assures CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders or petroleum products in the state, urging people not to resort to panic buying.

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Long queues are being witnessed outside the petrol pumps since last night across the coastal state following the rumours of shortage of petroleum products.

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Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said the people should not panic and there is no need to fill the tanks and carry petrol home in cans. The petrol and diesel stocks available in the state are enough for 15 days, he added.

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There is no shortage of LPG cylinders either, the CM said, adding, "People need not buy extra cylinders."

The supply of commercial cylinders has been reduced to 20 per cent, he said, adding that restaurants have been asked to apply for PNG connections, after which they will get additional 20 per cent cylinders.

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Amid the conflict in West Asia, state-owned oil companies on Wednesday said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country, urging citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media or resort to panic buying.