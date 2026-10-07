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Home / India / No mass resonance: Govt unfazed amid anti-CEC campaign

No mass resonance: Govt unfazed amid anti-CEC campaign

Analysis: Says Opposition parties led by the Congress were bereft of issues and ‘clutching at straws’

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Akhilesh Yadav, national president of Samajwadi Party, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee along with INDIA bloc leaders during their protest march, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation appears unfazed in the face of a growing anti-Chief Election Commissioner offensive, with government leaders describing the issue as ‘pure politics’.

Speaking privately, top government sources today said the Opposition parties led by the Congress were bereft of issues and ‘clutching at straws’.

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“The issues they are raising have no ground resonance,” a source said, adding that the matter was now before the Supreme Court and the Election Commission, as a constitutional body, will make its case for all to see.

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Citing the Opposition’s refrain that 13 crore voters were struck off the rolls under the EC-led Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, government sources said 2.8 crore of these people were dead; 3 crore were found absent; 6.3 crore had permanently shifted and one crore were duplicate voters.

“By opposing clean voter rolls, the Congress is assaulting the Constitution,” top BJP leaders said, adding that the Opposition should bring the motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar to Parliament and face the test of the House if it was convinced that the issue it is raising is credible.

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Not ruling out an external hand in the current political backlash against SIR, government sources said the Modi dispensation had suffered similar offensives in the past.

They cited challenges to the Rafale fighter jet deal, Pegasus spyware issue and the challenge to the Citizenship Amendment Act as examples.

“In each matter, the Supreme Court upheld the truth after close scrutiny and the Opposition cases fell flat. The current controversy will meet the same fate because it lacks resonance on the ground. Had 13 crore genuine voters been deleted from the rolls, would there not have been anarchy all over?” a minister asked, adding that in the Assembly elections held after the SIR exercise, the ruling BJP-NDA combine won two states (West Bengal and Bihar) and the Opposition camp also won two (Tamil Nadu and Kerala).

“So what mala fide is the Congress talking about?” asked a source, describing the Opposition demand for CEC’s removal as “baseless”.

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