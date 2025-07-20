DT
Home / India / No meeting took place between Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray: Sanjay Raut

No meeting took place between Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray: Sanjay Raut

‘What’s the problem if they are in one room’, says the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:20 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
Shivsena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with MP Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. PTI file
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday rejected reports about a meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray in a hotel.

Raut was responding to media queries about Fadnavis and Aaditya present at the hotel in BKC at the same time on Saturday evening.

This comes days after Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya met Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhavan, where Uddhav handed over a book opposing the imposition of Hindi.

“What problem do you (the media) have if they are in one room? One is CM and the other is a leader from the opposition. But nothing of the sort (meeting) happened,” Raut said.

Fadnavis’ tongue-in-cheek remark directed at Uddhav on the “scope” for him in the ruling side set off speculation last week.

“Uddhav ji, there is no scope (for a change in government) till 2029. We do not have the scope to come to the other (opposition’s) side. You have the scope to come here, and it can be thought about. We can think about it differently,” the chief minister had said during a farewell function in the legislative council for the leader of the opposition, Ambadas Danve.

