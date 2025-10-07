DT
Home / India / No more choice postings for Punjab ‘VIP teachers’, temporary duty banned

No more choice postings for Punjab ‘VIP teachers’, temporary duty banned

Step aimed at rationalising teachers’ strength

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:48 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains says the government's focus is on ensuring quality education and improving the teacher-pupil ratio. File Photo
“Influential” schoolteachers in Punjab, who are on a “choice posting” by way of a temporary deputation (aarzi duty), are in for a rude shock as the state government has decided to do away with nearly 1,000 such postings across the state.

The step is aimed at rationalising the teachers’ strength. Exploiting loopholes in the system governing transfers and postings, most “VIP teachers” manage a temporary posting at choice stations such as Mohali, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda and Muktsar.

Officials of the Education Department admit that they are always under pressure from various quarters, including MLAs, bureaucrats and judicial officers, to extend the deputation of such teachers. Education Minister Harjot Bains confirmed that the temporary deputation had been banned as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“The focus of the government is on quality education and improving the teacher-pupil ratio,” he said.

The department has identified nearly 650 such teachers in senior secondary schools alone. Of the 280 teachers who were posted in border districts and have managed a temporary deputation, 176 are from Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts alone.

Sources said now that the department had banned the practice, these teachers would have to go back their original place of posting by December this year.

They said these teachers had been using political influence to avoid a posting in rural or inconvenient areas.

There have been several complaints from teachers and their union leaders regarding this practice. They allege that political connections often override the official online transfer policy.

Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, president of the Government Teachers Union, said the department should have a transparent transfer policy and all postings should be put online.

An official said due to the temporary deputation, rural areas, especially those in border districts, were facing a shortage of teachers.

