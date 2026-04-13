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Home / India / No new battalion raised in 3 years, NDRF faces staffing, funding gaps

No new battalion raised in 3 years, NDRF faces staffing, funding gaps

Sources said the Home Ministry was likely to undertake a comprehensive assessment of manpower gaps and expedite measures to fill vacancies to ensure optimal operational readiness in the near future.

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:42 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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NDRF personnel remove uprooted trees following rains and strong winds, in the aftermath of cyclone Montha, in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. PTI File
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Despite its increasing operational responsibilities over the past few years in the wake of frequent natural disasters, no additional NDRF battalion has been raised in the last three years. Its posted strength of 14,837 remains considerably below the authorised strength of 18,581.
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Sources said the Home Ministry was likely to undertake a comprehensive assessment of manpower gaps and expedite measures to fill vacancies to ensure optimal operational readiness in the near future. This assumed significance given that the NDRF had been involved in a large number of operations in recent years and had demonstrated readiness to respond to disasters across multiple states, besides actively participating in international humanitarian assistance operations.

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In addition, to incentivise more personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to join the NDRF, the ministry may consider exploring a proposal to revise the terms of deputation, the sources added.

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The need for adequate funding to address the NDRF’s growing requirements, particularly for additional personnel, is critical, as sources aware of the developments said a shortage of funds could adversely impact the functioning of the organisation. Additional funds were also vital to ensure that the operational efficiency and preparedness of the NDRF were not compromised during emergencies, the sources said.

Further, greater focus needs to be placed on strengthening capital assets, advanced rescue equipment, information and communication technology (ICT)-enabled response systems and regional infrastructure to reduce response time and enhance the force’s disaster preparedness, considering the rising frequency and intensity of natural disasters, the sources pointed out.

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