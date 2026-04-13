No new battalion raised in 3 years, NDRF faces staffing, funding gaps
Sources said the Home Ministry was likely to undertake a comprehensive assessment of manpower gaps and expedite measures to fill vacancies to ensure optimal operational readiness in the near future.
NDRF personnel remove uprooted trees following rains and strong winds, in the aftermath of cyclone Montha, in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. PTI File
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