No one backed military regime in Pakistan like West: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has blamed the western world for backing military dictatorships and undermining democracy in Pakistan over the past eight decades.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Danish publication Politiken, he specifically called out Europe, saying, “(It) has stood side by side with military dictatorships in the region.”

Expanding on the point, he added, “No one has supported military regimes — and undermined democracy in Pakistan in so many ways — as much as the West.”

Advertisement

Referring to India’s long-standing border issues, Jaishankar said, “Indian borders have been violated by Pakistan in Kashmir ever since our Independence in 1947. India supports the sovereignty of nations and internationally recognised borders.”

He continued, “My worldview and my view of Europe are shaped by my own experiences. You talk about the inviolability of borders — well, why don’t we start with the inviolability of my borders? That’s where my world begins. But we’ve always been told that we had to solve that ourselves.”

Advertisement

On the issue of terrorism, Jaishankar said, “It wasn’t a conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. It was a terrorist attack on tourists.”

Responding to another question, he observed, “The world is becoming less western, more diverse, more global and increasingly Asian. The UN-centric order that emerged after World War II is perceived by the majority of the world’s population as unfair.”

He also noted that a growing number of the world’s 20-30 largest economies are Asian.

Addressing criticism of India’s continued import of Russian energy, Jaishankar pointed out that European countries, despite sanctions and public outrage, still import energy from Russia. “For us, energy is a matter of life and death,” he said. “Just as Europe has every right to make its own choices, you should respect our right to do the same. Let us find our own solutions,” he added.

Addressing a press conference in Berlin, Jaishankar reiterated that India would never give in to nuclear blackmail and would continue to engage with Pakistan “purely” on a bilateral basis.

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India “will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail” while acting against terror and its sponsor, Pakistan.

“India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail,” Jaishankar asserted, dismissing any scope for international mediation in India-Pakistan ties.

Jaishankar met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin and reiterated India’s commitment to expanding its strategic partnership with Germany.

“Honoured to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. Look forward to working with his government to elevate and expand our strategic partnership,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar’s trip to Berlin was the final leg of his Europe tour from May 19 to 24, which also included stops in the Netherlands and Denmark. In Copenhagen, he met Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and praised Denmark’s solidarity with India in counter-terrorism efforts.