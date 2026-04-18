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Home / India / 'No one could ever call me anti-women': Tharoor shares details of conversation with Rijiju

'No one could ever call me anti-women': Tharoor shares details of conversation with Rijiju

Tharoor also said women are by far the better half of the species and deserve representation in Parliament and in every institution

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:56 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 18, 2026. PTI Photo
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday shared a snippet of his conversation with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, and said the BJP leader conceded that "no one could ever call me anti-women".

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Tharoor also said women are by far the better half of the species and deserve representation in Parliament and in every institution.

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"Just don't link their advancement to a mischievous and potentially dangerous Delimitation that could devastate our democracy," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said on X.

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Sharing a picture of some opposition MPs standing with Rijiju in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said, "A little post-adjournment gathering of Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha with our charming Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

"When Kiren Rijiju explained why he and his party were calling the Opposition 'mahila virodhi', it was pointed out to him that no one could ever call me anti-women! He conceded the point."

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"Let's face it, women are by far the better half of the species. They're the improved models: Humans 2.0. They deserve representation in Parliament and in every institution."

In a major setback to the government, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

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