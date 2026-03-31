‘No one wins in this law’: Activist Kanmani Ray on Trans Amendment Bill 2026

A day after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Transgender Bill, gender activists and members of the community called it a "regressive" and "catastrophic" step towards trans and inter-sex people.

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The Centre on Monday issued a notification stating that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, which proposes key amendments to the foundational law governing transgender rights, had received the President's nod, and thus became a law.

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Transgender activist Kalki Subramaniam, one of India's well-known campaigners behind the Supreme Court's judgment legalising transgender identity, said the law is regressive and restrictive of gender identities.

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"We are in complete shock and still processing the recent development. We are getting many panic calls, especially from young people, on the way forward and what their future will now look like," the activist told The Tribune.

Subramnaiam, who resigned from the National Council for Transgender Persons recently over the law, said no consultations were held with members of the community, and the entire matter was hurried in mere 10 days.

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"The politics of the land have not changed our lives for the better. And today, we are back to square one. Our decades-long struggle has gone down the drain. Nevertheless, we exist, and we will continue to exist, with or without legal rights," the activist added.

Advocate Kanmani Ray of Madras High Court labeled the Act as the "structure of threat and surveillance", adding that everyone except trans (people) will get to decide how a trans-person should exist.

"Who is the government of India trying to protect with this law? No one wins in this law, not the Kinnar-Hijra community, the district magistrate, public healthcare system or the court. This law will only add to their burden," the advocate said.

On the government's claims of misuse of the earlier transgender law, Ray sought to know the source of such "baseless propositions".

"What is the credible empirical data or any survey undertaken by the government or any other player, which revealed any scope of misuse of the previous law? Why is the government taking away legal ids of the community for doling out welfare measures? What is the rationale behind such a 'bulldozer justice' or 'welfare by exclusion' model?" the lawyer asked.

Rudrani Chetri, who runs a one-of-a-kind model agency for (trans) people, said the legislation has thrown the entire community under the bus.

"The present government is neither aware of the ground situation nor ready to consult us. A transgender person may not have to go through any transition but still identify as a transgender person. How can a medical board check and certify how we feel? Gender identity is much beyond physical examination," the activist said.

So, what is the next step?

"We will resort to every platform we can avail, be it moving court, organizing press meets, or even meeting ministers. The government cannot erase us from society. They will have to poison us to make us vanish. We are here to stay!" Chetri added.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 25, a day after the Lok Sabha cleared it. The Opposition had demanded that the Bill be sent to a select committee of the House for further scrutiny, as it had provisions that would have an impact on the dignity of transgender persons.

One of the key concerns against the Act is the narrowed definition of transgender persons that excludes trans men, trans women, non-binary, and genderqueer individuals without medical diagnoses or socio-cultural identities.

It also provides for the removal of protections for self-perceived identity, contradicting constitutional guarantees.