DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / No place for Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

No place for Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 05:35 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday hailed the “Language Martyrs” of the state who sacrificed their lives during the anti-Hindi agitation in the past and asserted that there was “no place” for the language here forever.

Advertisement

Paying tributes on the Language Martyrs’ Day, he said, “A state that loved its language like its life, unitedly struggled against Hindi imposition; protested with the same intensity every time it was imposed.”

Advertisement

“Language Martyrs’ Day; there is no place for Hindi then, now and forever (in TN),” the Dravidian party chief said in a social media post.

Advertisement

He shared a brief video of the history related to the anti-Hindi agitation, which peaked during 1965, that included references to the ‘martyrs’, besides the contributions of late DMK stalwarts, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi in the language issue.

Tamil Nadu, by leading the anti-Hindi agitation, “safeguarded the right and identity of various linguistic national races in the sub-continent”, Stalin added.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts