No place for Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday hailed the “Language Martyrs” of the state who sacrificed their lives during the anti-Hindi agitation in the past and asserted that there was “no place” for the language here forever.

Advertisement

Paying tributes on the Language Martyrs’ Day, he said, “A state that loved its language like its life, unitedly struggled against Hindi imposition; protested with the same intensity every time it was imposed.”

Advertisement

“Language Martyrs’ Day; there is no place for Hindi then, now and forever (in TN),” the Dravidian party chief said in a social media post.

Advertisement

He shared a brief video of the history related to the anti-Hindi agitation, which peaked during 1965, that included references to the ‘martyrs’, besides the contributions of late DMK stalwarts, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi in the language issue.

Tamil Nadu, by leading the anti-Hindi agitation, “safeguarded the right and identity of various linguistic national races in the sub-continent”, Stalin added.