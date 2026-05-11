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Home / India / No plan to evacuate Indians from Fujairah or from UAE: MEA

No plan to evacuate Indians from Fujairah or from UAE: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says in response to a query about a media report published in a leading national daily

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:45 PM May 11, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Image credit/PTI
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The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday rejected a report which claimed that India and the UAE were 'working on an agreement' to facilitate the evacuation of Indian workers through Fujairah port, saying there is "no basis" for it, and that there is "no plan to evacuate" Indian nationals from Fujairah or from the UAE.

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External affairs ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query about a media report published in a leading national daily, during an inter-ministerial briefing here on the current situation in West Asia.

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"You talked about a particular news item. I would also request you to look at MEA FactCheck because we've already issued a clarification on this account. There is no basis, in fact, for such a story. Also, there is no plan to evacuate Indian nationals from Fujairah or from the UAE. So, also please do look at the clarification that we've issued," he said.

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Earlier in the day, the MEA's fact-check team posted on its X account, labelling the report as "fake news."

"Fake News Alert! There is no basis in fact for such a story. There is no evacuation being planned. Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims," MEA FactCheck said in its post.

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During the briefing, Jaiswal was also asked about the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of BRICS member nations and other countries under India's chairmanship.

"Your question was about Iran's foreign minister... See, we have the BRICS foreign ministers meeting to be held in New Delhi. For this, we expect foreign ministers from member countries of BRICS, as well as partner countries of BRICS, to join us. We shall keep you updated as to who the leaders are who will be here," Jaiswal said.

He also reiterated India's stand on the West Asia conflict and asserted that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to restore peace in the region.

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