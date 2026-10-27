No plan to raise ethanol blending above 20%: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that the Centre did not have any immediate intention to raise the ethanol blending in petrol above the current 20 per cent.

Speaking at the opening of the 29th Energy Technology and Innovation Meet in South Goa, Puri asserted that false information was being disseminated regarding biofuels.

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He referred to misinformation regarding E20 (petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol) as a ‘fabricated story.’

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"As far as biofuels go, indeed, the goal was set at 20 per cent for ethanol blending, and there is currently no intent to exceed that limit," he said in response to a question regarding E20 fuel, noting that erroneous information was being disseminated on the matter.

The government has actively endorsed ethanol-blended petrol to reduce reliance on imported crude oil, a major factor in its current account deficit. The country has already introduced E20 fuel, which consists of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol.

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The three-day conference focused on 'Accelerating Energy Innovation From Research to Commercialisation' was launched in Betul village, South Goa. The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is responsible for organising the event.

Puri mentioned that he observed a social media post suggesting that vehicles had halted and experienced malfunctions, indicating that the government ceased the sales of the blended fuel.

He noted that compliant vehicles are designed for use with E20 blended fuel. He highlighted that there was an issue with the older cars produced before 2003.

The Union minister added that the launch of E20 petrol enabled the Union Government to conserve Rs 1,60,000 crore, with Rs 1,40,000 crore returned to farmers.

"Regarding the engine damage allegation, someone made the claim, and the specific car manufacturer has initiated legal action against him," he said.

"Every day, six crore vehicles visit the fuel stations. If engine damage occurred, you might have noticed the vehicles scattered everywhere," he mentioned.

Significantly, the Road Transport Ministry on Monday announced amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, permitting flex-fuel vehicles capable of operating on up to E100 (almost pure ethanol).

E100 fuel enables cars to operate on almost entirely ethanol.

Flex-fuel vehicles are engineered to operate on elevated ethanol mixtures like E85 (85 per cent ethanol, 15 per cent petrol) and E100 (almost 100 per cent ethanol), in contrast to standard petrol vehicles that are currently authorized for reduced ethanol levels.