"No right to comment…": India rebukes Pakistan's criticism on Waqf Act

“No right to comment…”: India rebukes Pakistan’s criticism on Waqf Act

India said Islamabad should look at its own 'abysmal record' on minorities while emphasising that the neighbouring country has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to New Delhi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:54 PM Apr 15, 2025 IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Photo: PTI file
India on Tuesday lambasted Pakistan’s comments on Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying Islamabad should look at its own “abysmal record” on minorities while emphasising that the neighbouring country has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to New Delhi.

Reacting to Pakistan’s comments on the Act, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India.”

He added, “Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others.”

