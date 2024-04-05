No transparency in electoral funding even after SC verdict, says former Law Minister

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 4

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Thursday criticised the Supreme Court’s recent verdict quashing the electoral bond scheme for want of transparency, saying “Now, it’s back to cash and carry politics.”

During a discussion on his book ‘A Democracy in Retreat: Revisiting the Ends of Power’ here at India International Centre (IIC), Kumar said the Supreme Court struck down electoral bond scheme without offering a solution.

Noting that there was no transparency in electoral funding even after the Supreme Court’s verdict, Kumar said, “The ruling dispensation stands to gain…Unfortunately there is no political consensus on it.”

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had on February 15 declared unconstitutional the electoral bonds scheme that allowed individuals and companies to make unlimited anonymous donations to political parties. Kumar also questioned the top court’s verdict on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners which had made CJI a part of the three-member appointing panel led by the PM, saying who was appointed to the post was more important than who appointed them.

During the discussion on Kumar’s book, speakers, including former Supreme Court judge AK Sikri, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Sharan, former Ambassador Pavan K Varma and senior journalist Neerja Chowdhury emphasised the need for strengthening various institutions to ensure that there were enough checks and balances as safeguard against any possible arbitrary use of power.

However, noting that institutions alone were not sufficient to ensure democracy survived and thrived in India, Kumar sought to emphasise the role of parties and leaders in galvanising public opinion. Kumar also rued lack of communication between government and opposition leaders. He recalled how the then PM Atal Behari Vajpayee once advised him to never treat political opponents as personal enemies.

