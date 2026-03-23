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Home / India / No visit of Israeli PM Netanyahu to India was scheduled or cancelled in recent past: Govt tells Parliament

No visit of Israeli PM Netanyahu to India was scheduled or cancelled in recent past: Govt tells Parliament

‘High-level visits are planned in advance, taking into account national interest, foreign policy priorities and security assessment’

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New Delhi, Updated At : 10:14 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a Plenum session of the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem. Reuters file
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No visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India was “scheduled or cancelled” in the recent past, the government has informed Parliament.

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In a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha on March 20, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said high-level visits are planned in advance, taking into account national interest, foreign policy priorities and security assessment.

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The question by TMC MP Mala Roy and the response were uploaded on the Lok Sabha website on Monday.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether it is true that the visit of the Israeli Prime Minister to India was “cancelled due to security reasons”.

Singh said high-level visits are planned in advance, taking into account national interest, foreign policy priorities and security assessment.

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“No visit of the Prime Minister of Israel to India was scheduled or cancelled in the recent past,” he said.

The query came amid in the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

She had also asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent official visit to Israel.

“At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid a State visit to Israel on February 25-26, 2026. The visit was finalised in early January 2026,” Singh said.

During the visit, the two leaders agreed to “further strengthen cooperation”, including in science and technology, innovation, research, critical and emerging technology, cyber security, agriculture, water management, entrepreneurship, defence, trade, economy and people-to-people exchanges, the MEA said.

The leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation & Prosperity,” he said.

During the visit, 16 agreements, memoranda of understanding and protocols were also exchanged, Singh added.

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