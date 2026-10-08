No vote theft, Opposition has lost its wisdom, says Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition over allegations of “vote theft”, saying, “There was no vote theft; their wisdom has been stolen,” and accusing those making the claims of trying to create disorder in the country.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the ‘Seva Sankalp Yatra’ in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Chouhan questioned why allegations of electoral malpractice were not raised when the Opposition was winning elections.

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He said some political leaders were attempting to destabilise the country after suffering electoral defeats, while asserting that they could not match Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s connect with the people.

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“Prime Minister Modi’s message is ‘Nation First’, while for some people, family comes first,” Chouhan said in a direct attack on the Opposition.

Calling on the youth to put the nation first, the minister said Modi’s leadership was steering India towards becoming a “prosperous, glorious, powerful, self-reliant and developed” nation.

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The minister urged citizens to place the nation first and dedicate themselves to building a developed India, saying the country “can do it, will do it and will continue to do it”.