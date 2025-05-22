Nod for mining project in Naxal-infested forest

The Forest Advisory Committee has given in principle approval to a private mining project in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli area, which has been a Naxal infested area for the last five decades. Besides, the project site falls in a tiger corridor and would lead to axing of 1.23 lakh trees.

The Maharashtra government had cleared the project at the state level in 2024, saying the project was aimed towards development and would control Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in the area.

A private company has proposed to set up a beneficiation plant to explore and excavate hematite and quartzite reserves. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 250 crore and involves diversion of 2,315 acres of forest.

Any project to be set up inside forests requires clearances from the state wildlife board as well as the Centre. While the project had received clearance from the Forest Advisory Committee under the Union Environment Ministry, it required clearance from the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife since the project will be commissioned in the wildlife corridor.

“The Gadchiroli DC has informed that Gadchiroli has been witnessing development since the Surjagarh mining project became operational in the district. It generated huge revenue and benefitted around 3,500 as it provided employment. Despite the district being affected by Naxalism, there have been no casualties as the project has provided security forces more access in the area,” the minutes of the meeting of the standing committee said.

The Maharashtra Government has also justified the project’s clearance, claiming that owing to mining in Gadchiroli since 2021, illicit felling of trees has drastically reduced in the adjoining forest area.

“Earlier, in the name of LWE, local smugglers used to fell standing trees and transportation was done by using the flow of the Indravati river. Similarly, if local villagers get employment because of mining activity, then pressure on forest resources will reduce drastically,” the minutes of the meeting further read.

This particular proposal is recommended by the Government of Maharashtra as a holistic developmental project in Gadchiroli district to control LWE activities in the area and towards scientific and sustainable exploitation of maximum natural resources available in the area.