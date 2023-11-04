 Nodal officers appointed to act against film piracy : The Tribune India

Industry facing annual loss of Rs 20,000 crore

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

In a bid to curb film piracy, the Ministry of Information of Broadcasting on Friday authorised selected nodal officers to block any website, app or link carrying pirated film content.

The government has appointed 12 nodal officers in the I&B Ministry and the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) with whom complaints related to film piracy can be lodged and action will be taken within 48 hours.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said, “content creators spend a lot of time and energy in making good content and people who are involved in piracy take the content away and exhibit it in halls and on online platforms.”

“The annual loss to the industry is Rs 20,000-25,000 crore. Today we have appointed nodal officers in the ministry and in the CBFC. If we look at the piracy issue, now violators could be fined up to Rs 3 lakh for the offence,” he told reporters.

Secretary, I&B ministry, Apurva Chandra said the new rules meant that the copyright owner need not go to a court, but could approach the nodal officers to stop the broadcast of the pirated content. As of now there is no institutional mechanism to directly take action on pirated filmic content except legal action under the Copyright Act and the Indian Penal Code. With the proliferation of Internet, there has seen a boom in piracy.

