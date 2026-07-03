Non-complying hostages subjected to electric shocks, Maharashtra man held captive in Myanmar told kin

The man from Maharashtra's Beed district, who has been held captive in Myanmar and forced to work in cyber fraud operations, has told his family that around 800 Indians faced a similar ordeal with him, and the non-complying ones were subjected to electric shocks by the hostage-takers, police said.

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The 24-year-old graphic designer has been held captive in the neighbouring country since last month after he fell prey to an online job offer. However, during his captivity, he once managed to make a fervent call to his wife informing her about the distressing conditions and sought urgent help for his release.

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A complaint was lodged by his wife, following which the police intimated the External Affairs Ministry, an official said on Friday.

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Beed cyber police have registered an FIR against unidentified agents and individuals based on a complaint filed by the victim's wife, and launched an investigation.

"Since it is an international matter, the MEA has been informed," inspector of Beed cyber police Nilesh Kele said.

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"Investigation is being conducted under the guidance of senior authorities. Other central investigative agencies are also working with the police," he said.

The victim, a resident of Nandurghat in Kaij tehsil, had come across an advertisement on a social media platform for a graphic designing and data entry job in Bangkok.

Enticed by the promise of Rs 70,000 salary, he contacted the WhatsApp number provided in the advertisement. Believing the offer to be genuine, he boarded a flight from Pune to Bangkok on June 4, the police said.

However, upon landing there, he was kidnapped and trafficked to an undisclosed torture camp on the Thailand-Myanmar border, where all his essential travel documents, including passport, were taken from him, they added.

He somehow managed to make a WhatsApp call to his wife, in which he narrated the horrific conditions of his captivity in Myanmar. During the phone call, he told the family that those hostages who refuse to comply are subjected to brutal electric shocks and forced to work 16 to 18 hours a day, the police said.

As per the information shared by the victim, 700 to 800 Indian youths, including 20 to 25 from Maharashtra, are currently held hostage in these torture camps in Myanmar, according to the police.

He also told his wife that two to three captives, who confronted their tormenters, were brutally tortured to death, they said.

Meanwhile, former state minister Dhananjay Munde, NCP MLA from Parli Vaijnath constituency in the district, has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding immediate government intervention for the safe return of those trapped in Myanmar.