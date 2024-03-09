Norms relaxed to appoint consumer body heads

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

Relaxing a condition earlier laid down by it for appointment of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission presidents, the Supreme Court has said former high court judges eligible for selection can’t be expected to write examinations.

“So far as the post of president of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is concerned, we direct that the requirement of holding written examination and viva voce in terms envisaged shall stand relaxed for the president,” a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered. It clarified that president’s appointment will be subject to the consultation with and concurrence of the Chief Justice of the high court concerned.

