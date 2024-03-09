Norms relaxed to appoint consumer body heads

New Delhi, March 8
Relaxing a condition earlier laid down by it for appointment of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission presidents, the Supreme Court has said former high court judges eligible for selection can’t be expected to write examinations.
“So far as the post of president of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is concerned, we direct that the requirement of holding written examination and viva voce in terms envisaged shall stand relaxed for the president,” a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered. It clarified that president’s appointment will be subject to the consultation with and concurrence of the Chief Justice of the high court concerned.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...