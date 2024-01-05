North India shivers under ‘cold-day’ conditions; dense fog hits rail and road traffic

New Delhi, January 5
Numbing cold day conditions prevailed in large parts of northern India and some central parts of the country on Friday as maximum temperatures settled two to 10 degrees Celsius below normal.
A layer of dense to very dense fog over parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country affected rail and road traffic.
The weather office said cold to severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab while cold-day conditions gripped several places in Delhi and pockets of north Madhya Pradesh.
The maximum temperature remained in the range of 10-18 degrees Celsius due to persistent low cloud cover and the absence of sunlight over the region.
A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.
Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, which was 7.5 degrees below normal. Patiala in Punjab clocked 11.1 degrees Celsius, also 7.5 degrees lower than the average.
Sikar in Rajasthan shivered at 12.5 degrees Celsius, which was 10 notches below normal for the season. Guna in Madhya Pradesh recorded a maximum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius, also 10 degrees below normal.
The India Meteorological Department said cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan over the next two days and significantly decrease thereafter.
“Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days and gradually decrease thereafter,” it said in a statement.
The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to four degrees from Monday under the influence of warm and moist southwesterly winds, the weather office said.
Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, southern Haryana, and southern Uttar Pradesh are expected to get light to very light rainfall early next week.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians
Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...
Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court
A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...
Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...
'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design
The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...
Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels
The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC