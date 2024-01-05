North India shivers under ‘cold-day’ conditions; dense fog hits rail and road traffic

PTI

New Delhi, January 5

Numbing cold day conditions prevailed in large parts of northern India and some central parts of the country on Friday as maximum temperatures settled two to 10 degrees Celsius below normal.

A layer of dense to very dense fog over parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country affected rail and road traffic.

The weather office said cold to severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab while cold-day conditions gripped several places in Delhi and pockets of north Madhya Pradesh.

The maximum temperature remained in the range of 10-18 degrees Celsius due to persistent low cloud cover and the absence of sunlight over the region.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, which was 7.5 degrees below normal. Patiala in Punjab clocked 11.1 degrees Celsius, also 7.5 degrees lower than the average.

Sikar in Rajasthan shivered at 12.5 degrees Celsius, which was 10 notches below normal for the season. Guna in Madhya Pradesh recorded a maximum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius, also 10 degrees below normal.

The India Meteorological Department said cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan over the next two days and significantly decrease thereafter.

“Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days and gradually decrease thereafter,” it said in a statement.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to four degrees from Monday under the influence of warm and moist southwesterly winds, the weather office said.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, southern Haryana, and southern Uttar Pradesh are expected to get light to very light rainfall early next week.