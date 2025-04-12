DT
Home / India / Northeast India 2030 & Beyond: Assam Rifles holds symposium

The Assam Rifles is tasked with securing the India-Myanmar border
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:09 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
The Ministry of Defence-backed think tank, Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), partnered in the event.
Aiming to foster dialogue on the future development and security of the Northeast region, the Assam Rifles organised a symposium titled "Northeast India: 2030 & Beyond" in Agartala on Friday.

The event featured speakers, including eminent scholars from leading universities, who deliberated on various facets of the opportunities and challenges in Northeast India.

Maj Gen Suresh Bhambhu, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), deliberated on the untapped potential of the Northeast Region. Other speakers included Lt Gen K Himalaya Singh and former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das.

Academic experts from renowned universities delved into the opportunities and challenges facing the region, providing insights that blended scholarly rigor with practical solutions.

