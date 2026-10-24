Northwest India hotter, drier over seven decades, southern India wetter: Study

Northwest India has become hotter and drier over the past seven decades, with the dry zone extending eastwards into Uttar Pradesh, while much of southern India has become wetter, a study by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, has found.

The researchers warned that the shift could affect paddy cultivation and sowing and harvesting schedules in the northern plains, requiring close monitoring.

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In northwest India, covering Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the hot semi-arid zone expanded from about a quarter of the region in 1951–1980 to a third in 1991–2020. An area equivalent to roughly 7 per cent of the region shifted into the drier zone as temperatures rose and rainfall declined.

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To investigate the drying of the northern plains, researchers compared rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal between 1981 and 2020 with ocean temperatures. They found that years with poor rainfall coincided with the Victoria Mode, a recurring pattern of warmer and cooler waters in the North Pacific that, in one phase, diverts moisture away from northern India.

“When we compared India's climate map decade by decade from 1951 to 2020, the clearest change was in the north, where the hot, dry zone has pushed east into Uttar Pradesh, and because this is one of the country's most important farming regions, the timing of sowing and harvesting there needs to be watched closely,” said Ananya Karmakar, scientist at IMD-Pune and the study's lead author.

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The findings come amid a deficient monsoon, which ended 12.6 per cent below normal, the weakest since 2015, according to the supplied report. El Niño, the periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that tends to weaken India's monsoon, was a key factor. Drought was also declared across large parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The study's co-author and IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said the seven-decade record showed that India's climate zones had shifted within a lifetime.

“This year's monsoon ended 12.6 per cent below normal, largely because of El Niño, and the drought declared across several states shows how hard such a year can hit farmers.”

“Our seven decades of records also show that India's climate zones have shifted within a lifetime, so that in places such as Marathwada and west Vidarbha a poor monsoon now arrives in a drier climate than it did in the 1960s, and IMD will draw on this long-term picture alongside its seasonal forecasts and the weather advisories it issues to farmers,” he said.