Northwest India to remain under heatwave grip, western disturbance to bring relief from May 28

Central and Northwest regions of India will continue to reel under heat waves for a week more. The Western Disturbance will lead to reduction in maximum temperatures by three-five degrees from May 28 onwards.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The met department has sounded an orange alert for the northwest regions where heat wave conditions will prevail in Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi from May 25 to 28.

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“No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over many parts of Northwest India till May 28 and gradual fall by 3-5 degree Celsius on May 20 and 30. Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius likely over Punjab till 26th May; no significant change on 27th & 28th May and gradual fall by 3-5 degree Celsius on May 29 and 30,” IMD said.

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The highest maximum temperature of 47.1 degree Celsius was reported at Brahmpuri on Sunday. Most regions of the country are recording temperatures in 40-43 degree Celsius.

Once the maximum temperatures come down under the influence of western disturbance there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest of the country till May 30.

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Delhi has recorded over 20 heatstroke cases. The national capital’s minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius) at most places, and the maximum temperature will be appreciably above normal (3.1 degree Celsius to 5 degree Celsius) at most places.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday chaired a meeting of officials over growing energy demand, directing officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in both rural and urban areas. The total power generation capacity of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited has been increased to 13,388 megawatts.

More than 40 deaths due to heatstroke were reported on Saturday following the ongoing heatwave in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Odisha has confirmed three deaths.