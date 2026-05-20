Norwegian newspaper slammed for 'blatantly racist' cartoon of PM Modi as snake charmer

A cartoon published by Norwegian daily Aftenposten depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a snake charmer has triggered widespread outrage online, with critics accusing the publication of reinforcing colonial-era stereotypes about India.

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The illustration, carried alongside an opinion piece reportedly titled “A clever and slightly annoying man”, showed Modi holding what appeared to be a fuel-station pipe shaped like a snake.

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Social media users described the imagery as “racist”, “xenophobic” and rooted in outdated Western portrayals of India as a land of “snake charmers”.

The controversy comes amid an ongoing debate surrounding Modi’s recent state visit to Norway, during which Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng questioned the absence of an open press conference during the Prime Minister’s joint appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

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Lyng had publicly asked why Modi did not take questions from the media and raised concerns related to press freedom and human rights in India. The interaction, which was recorded and later posted on social media platform X, quickly went viral and drew international attention.

‘Blatantly racist’: Social media reacts

The cartoon prompted sharp reactions online, with several users accusing the newspaper of perpetuating colonial stereotypes.

“What also stands out is the irony. PM Modi used to speak about how earlier the world thought of India as a ‘land of snake charmers’. And now, during his visit to Oslo, a major European newspaper depicts him exactly that way,” one user wrote on X.

Another social media user criticised what he described as “colonial fantasies” still prevalent in sections of Western media.

A similar controversy had surfaced in 2022 when a Spanish publication used snake-charmer imagery while reporting on India’s economic rise.

Notably, Modi himself has referred to the stereotype in multiple international speeches. During his 2014 address at Madison Square Garden in the United States, he remarked that India was once seen globally as a country of “snake charmers” but had evolved into a nation of “mouse charmers” driven by technology and innovation.

Sibi George defends India’s democratic framework

The issue also intensified following remarks by Sibi George, Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, who defended India’s democratic institutions in response to criticism raised during the Norway visit.

Reacting to questions over press freedom, George said critics often formed opinions based on selective reports by “ignorant NGOs” without understanding the scale and diversity of India’s media landscape.

“You know how many stories are up here [in India]. We have a lot of breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English, Hindi and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India,” he said.

“They read one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions,” he added.

George further said India’s Constitution guarantees fundamental rights and provides legal remedies in cases of violations, asserting that the country’s democratic institutions remain robust.