Ahead of her appearance in the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in New Delhi on Saturday, JNU student and All India Students Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora, who has been asked to furnish a bond to maintain peace for one year, called a last-minute press conference.

“We will not sign this peace bond and will keep challenging it in the court. Because, this bond will only stop people from protesting in a democracy,” she asserted.

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Addressing mediapersons, she said, “We don’t have a problem signing the bond for maintaining peace. But, this peace cannot be for the government. The right to dissent will continue.”

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“The SEM can’t force to sign a bond. There should be enough material to establish on what grounds the respondent is being asked to sign the bond,” she added.

“The court has said the principle of justice isn’t violated. We have not been told yet how we are violating peace. How will we show the evidence when there is no cause shown in the notice?” she questioned.

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She also said she will go ahead for the SEM hearing.

A day earlier, Delhi High Court dismissed a plea filed by Bora challenging a notice requiring her to execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000, along with one surety, to maintain peace during an inquiry arising from her detention during an anti-Chief Election Commissioner protest on October 16.