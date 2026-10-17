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Home / India / 'Not just bad, but breaking bad party': Stalin attacks TVK over multi-crore drug seizure

'Not just bad, but breaking bad party': Stalin attacks TVK over multi-crore drug seizure

DMK chief alleges TVK functionary was caught with 135 kg of methamphetamine; asks whether a wider drug network operates within the party

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 01:43 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. PTI file
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DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling TVK, dubbing the newly formed party a "Breaking Bad Party" following the arrest of a local functionary in connection with a major narcotics seizure.

"TVK is not just a bad party, but a breaking bad party," he wrote on his "X" social media.

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According to him, Boopalan, a TVK functionary from Nagapattinam district and the election in-charge for the Kilvelur Assembly constituency, has been arrested by Union Government DRI officials.

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"While the Chief Minister has been lecturing from public stages about the eradication of drugs, initial investigations reveal that the TVK member was hiding 135 kilograms of methamphetamine," the former CM said, adding, "he was caught red-handed at the height of his career".

Seeking to know whether the TVK leader was preaching to the public while operating a massive drug network within his own party, Stalin said, "When such a large quantity of narcotics is seized in a single raid, authorities must identify how many others are behind them and encircle the entire network".

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"Having earned the reputation of a bad party within just five months of entering politics, TVK has now been promoted to a breaking bad party," he alleged.

The DMK chief's remarks about 'breaking bad' was an apparent reference to a popular web series by the same name where the protagonist turns to making and selling drugs.

"Are you scared? It's going to get much more terrifying as we go on," Stalin said and suggested that the Chief Minister refrain from throwing punch dialogues while addressing issues like drugs.

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