Not married, Arvind Kejriwal on AAP-Congress ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his party had not married the Congress and was in alliance with it in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana just for this election. “We have not married each other. Ours is not a love marriage. Ours is not an arranged marriage. We have come together only for June 4 to fight this election and save the country,” Kejriwal told a TV channel when asked how long will Congress and AAP bond last.

Kejriwal said the truck was important as its objective was to save India. “There’s no need to give any name to this bond,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Gujarat