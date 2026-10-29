Not Modi-Shah’s plaything: Rahul says Tata Group being criminally destroyed

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of treating Indian businesses as their “plaything”, alleging that the Tata Group was being “criminally destroyed” and questioning why business leaders were silent.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word,” Rahul said in a post on X, asking business leaders how long they would remain silent. “How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?” he wrote.

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“Indian business is not Modi and Shah’s plaything. You lack courage. We don’t. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” he said.

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Rahul’s remarks come amid an escalating dispute at the top of the Tata Group, involving its holding company Tata Sons and its largest shareholder, Tata Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. The dispute has centred on corporate governance, leadership and the future structure of the group.

“When is crony number 1 going to appear in the game and which pieces of Tata is he going to get? Finally, all India’s businesses except 3-4 of your cronies, already hate all of you and don’t need any incitement,” the Leader of the Opposition said.