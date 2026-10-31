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Home / India / Not right to blame only Nehru for not using IAF to attack in 1962: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa

Not right to blame only Nehru for not using IAF to attack in 1962: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The former IAF Chief was speaking at the Indian Military Heritage Festival hosted by think-tank USI.
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Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, former Indian Air Force Chief, on Friday said ‘specialists’ had advised PM Jawahar Lal Nehru against using the IAF in an offensive role during the 1962 conflict with China. “It’s not right to just blame Nehru for the decision,” he added.

The decision to not use the IAF in an offensive role has been debated among strategic circles for decades. The former IAF Chief was speaking at the Indian Military Heritage Festival hosted by think-tank USI.

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The former IAF Chief said “We know about Group HC Dewan’s note in which he very wrote against using the IAF in jungles as they may not be so effective.” He explained that the then US Ambassador to India JK Galbraith had also advised against it.

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Dhanoa concluded, “If specialists were advising, I don’t think it’s the right thing to just blame him (Nehru)”.

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