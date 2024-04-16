Not seeking escalation, but will defend Israel: US

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

A day after the US and UK joined hands with Israel to thwart an Iranian missile attack, the US today made it clear that it was not keen on “escalating” the conflict after Iran’s unprecedented missile attack, but would defend Israel and also US troops stationed in West Asia.

Two top US officials — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin — called up their counterparts in Saudi Arabia.

Blinken called Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss Iran’s air attack against Israel. The State Department said, “The Secretary reiterated that while the US does not seek escalation, it will continue to support Israel’s defence.” Meanwhile, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said Austin spoke with Saudi Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Austin underscored the importance of the enduring US defence partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reiterated the United States’ commitment to work with it and other partners to de-escalate tension in the region.

Austin also spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant. They reviewed the successful combined operation by the United States, Israel, and their partners to defend Israel from unprecedented attacks launched from Iranian territory and by Iran proxies.

He also briefed Gallant on his consultations with partners and allies to reinforce international resolve in the face of Iranian aggression.

