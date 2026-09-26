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Home / India / Not that old: Capt Amarinder signals his political innings may not be over

Not that old: Capt Amarinder signals his political innings may not be over

Book on Bishan Singh Bedi’s life released

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Aditi Tandon
Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev with family members of late Bishan Singh Bedi on Friday.
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The National Capital on Friday witnessed the launch of another book on the life and times of late cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi, who inspired generations of aspiring cricketers.

The release of Rupa publication’s, “To Bishan, With Love”, compiled by Bedi’s wife Anju Bedi, was timed with the spin great’s 80th birthday. Friends, family and admirers gathered at the India International Centre to celebrate his legacy. The book, which captures lesser-known facets of Bedi’s life, was launched by former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and former India captain Kapil Dev.

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Among those present were Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, and members of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad, Madan Lal and Syed Kirmani.

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During a discussion moderated by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, speakers shared personal memories of Bedi, recalling both his toughness as a coach and his warmth off the field. At one point, Capt Amarinder said, “I am not that old. I am 84 and Morarji Desai became Prime Minister when he was 81. So not that old.”

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, many in the audience interpreted the comment as Capt Amarinder signalling that his political innings may not be over. Building on the remark, Farooq said, “When Capt Amarinder becomes Punjab Chief Minister again, he will name the Chandigarh cricket stadium after Kapil Dev.”

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Capt Amarinder also spoke about the connection between the Ranji Trophy and Patiala royalty. “My grandfather donated the Ranji Trophy,” he said, referring to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, who funded the trophy and named it after his friend, Maharaja Ranjitsinhji of Nawanagar, the first Indian to play international cricket. He also revealed that his father Yadavindra Singh had played a Test match in Madras and scored 80 runs. “I myself must have made a little over 10 runs,” Capt Amarinder said, adding that he chose polo over cricket.

Kapil Dev recalled Bedi’s strict approach as a coach. “He would make you run several rounds of the ground if you arrived late,” Dev said, adding that Bedi was against politics in sports and never compromised on cricketing ideals.

Madan Lal spoke about sharing his native city Amritsar with Bedi, while Kirmani said it was Bedi, as chairman of selectors, who included him in India’s 1983 World Cup squad.

Anju Bedi and the couple’s actor-son Angad Bedi also addressed the gathering.

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