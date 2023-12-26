 Not upset at Kharge as PM face: Nitish : The Tribune India

  India
  Not upset at Kharge as PM face: Nitish

Not upset at Kharge as PM face: Nitish

Not upset at Kharge as PM face: Nitish

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday dismissed reports that he was upset

at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge being projected as INDIA bloc’s prime ministerial face.

The JD-U leader, who played a key role in bringing parties opposed to the BJP under one platform, said he wanted nothing for himself. He, however, admitted having pressed at the meeting the need to speed up seat-sharing arrangements by the parties.

Kumar, who was speaking to the media for the first time after the December 19 INDIA meeting in Delhi, claimed he felt no disappointment when Mallikarjun Kharge’s name was proposed for the INDIA bloc’s prime ministerial face by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the proposal was backed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Kumar said, “At the meeting the issue of naming a leader came up. I made it clear that I was not interested. Then another name was proposed, I conveyed that it was okay with me,” Kumar said referring to the proposal by Banerjee and Kejriwal. “I said so on earlier occasions as well. I want seat sharing to be done in good time across all states”, he said.

#Bihar #Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Nitish Kumar


