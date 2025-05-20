Noted astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar passes away at 86

Eminent astrophysicist, science communicator and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away in Pune on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 86.

A towering figure in Indian science, Dr Narlikar was widely known for his pioneering contributions to cosmology, his efforts to popularise science, and for setting up premier research institutions in the country.

According to family sources, Dr Narlikar died in his sleep early Tuesday morning. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours, announced Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Narlikar had recently undergone a hip surgery in a city-based hospital.

He is survived by three daughters.

Born on July 19, 1938, Dr Narlikar completed his early education on the campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where his father, Vishnu Vasudeva Narlikar, was a professor and Head of the Mathematics Department, and then went to Cambridge for higher studies, becoming a Wrangler and Tyson Medalist in the Mathematical Tripos.

He returned to India to join the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (1972-1989), where, under his charge, the Theoretical Astrophysics Group expanded and acquired international standing.

In 1988, the University Grants Commission invited Dr Narlikar to set up the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) as its Founder Director.

He held the directorship of IUCAA until his retirement in 2003. Under his direction, IUCAA has acquired a worldwide reputation as a centre for excellence in teaching and research in astronomy and astrophysics. He was an Emeritus Professor at IUCAA.

In 2012, the Third World Academy of Sciences awarded Dr Narlikar their prize for setting up a centre for excellence in science.

Besides his scientific research, Dr Narlikar was well-known as a science communicator through his books, articles, and radio/TV programmes.

He is also known for his science fiction stories.

For all these efforts, he was honoured by UNESCO in 1996 with the Kalinga Award for popular science works.

Dr Narlikar was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1965 at the young age of 26.

In 2004, he was awarded Padma Vibhushan, and the Maharashtra government honoured him with the state's highest civilian award, Maharashtra Bhushan, in 2011.

In 2014, the Sahitya Akademi, the premiere literary body in India, selected his autobiography for its highest prize in regional language (Marathi) writing.

Former ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath said the country has lost a “visionary astrophysicist and science communicator who inspired my generation with his popular works such as ‘The lighter side of gravity' and ‘Seven wonders of the cosmos'.”

His pioneering contributions in cosmology including the Hoyle- Narlikar theory and founding of IUCAA will be remembered for ever, Somanath said, adding that Narlikar's dedication to public science education including the creation of early science books by NCERT inspired generations.

“A true luminary, his legacy will continue to shine,” Somanath added.

“The IUCAA family is in grief,” said the Pune-based institution in a post on X as it announced Narlikar's death. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday, it added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called Narlikar “one of the world's greatest astrophysicists”.

“Along with his doctoral adviser Fred Hoyle, he set the world of cosmology ablaze with his path-breaking contributions. He returned to TIFR in 1972 and thereafter emerged as a phenomenal mentor, educator, author, science communicator, and institution-builder. The world-class Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) he established in Pune in 1988 and shaped decisively thereafter is a tribute to his accomplishments, vision, and indeed his personality,” Ramesh wrote on X.

Dr Narlikar combined “to an unusual degree formidable scholarship with humility”, he noted.

Ramesh also shared a picture of a write-up published by the Planning Commission magazine Yojana in its July 5, 1964, issue. “It captures the impact he had when he first shot into global fame,” he added.

In a post on X, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the news of Narlikar's death was very sad. He played a very important role in spreading science by creating literature on scientific subjects, Fadnavis wrote, adding that he explained complex subjects to ordinary readers in very simple terms.

“We have lost a great scientist and an equally great writer. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him,” Fadnavis said.

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar said that among Maharashtrian scientists who contributed to research at the national and international levels, Narlikar will always be remembered with respect and honor.

The Hoyle-Narlikar theory is considered very important in the scientific world. He gave a significant direction to scientific research in India during his stints at the TIFR and IUCAA, Pawar noted.

Narlikar's writings and lectures were invaluable for the dissemination of science, Pawar said, while also pointing out that he advocated scientific thinking and opposed superstition.