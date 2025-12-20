DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Noted Malyalam actor-director Sreenivasan dies at 69

Noted Malyalam actor-director Sreenivasan dies at 69

Sreenivasan acted in over 200 films, debuting with 'Manimuzhakkam' in 1976

article_Author
PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 09:35 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sreenivasan. Photo: X
Advertisement

Noted Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan died at a private hospital near here on Saturday morning, film industry sources said. He was 69.

Advertisement

He was admitted to the hospital at Tripunithura on Friday night. He passed away this morning.

Advertisement

Sreenivasan, who hails from Kannur, had been staying in Kochi for the past several years.

Advertisement

Apart from acting, he was also a director, screenwriter, dubbing artist, and producer. He acted in over 200 films, debuting with 'Manimuzhakkam' in 1976.

His two sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, are also actors.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts