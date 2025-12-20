Noted Malyalam actor-director Sreenivasan dies at 69
Sreenivasan acted in over 200 films, debuting with 'Manimuzhakkam' in 1976
Advertisement
Noted Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan died at a private hospital near here on Saturday morning, film industry sources said. He was 69.
Advertisement
He was admitted to the hospital at Tripunithura on Friday night. He passed away this morning.
Advertisement
Sreenivasan, who hails from Kannur, had been staying in Kochi for the past several years.
Advertisement
Apart from acting, he was also a director, screenwriter, dubbing artist, and producer. He acted in over 200 films, debuting with 'Manimuzhakkam' in 1976.
His two sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, are also actors.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement