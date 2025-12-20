Noted Malyalam actor-director Sreenivasan dies at 69

Noted Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan died at a private hospital near here on Saturday morning, film industry sources said. He was 69.

He was admitted to the hospital at Tripunithura on Friday night. He passed away this morning.

Sreenivasan, who hails from Kannur, had been staying in Kochi for the past several years.

Apart from acting, he was also a director, screenwriter, dubbing artist, and producer. He acted in over 200 films, debuting with 'Manimuzhakkam' in 1976.

His two sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, are also actors.