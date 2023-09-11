Nothing Hindu about what BJP does: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

Launching a sharp attack on the Modi government amid the India versus Bharat debate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said those “attacking the soul of India should be made to pay a significant price”.

“People who are trying to change the name of the country are trying to deny history. We will have to set examples… we will have to make sure that the people who have done what they have done pay a significant price, so that anyone trying to attack the soul of India understands that they will have to pay a price for their actions,” Rahul said while speaking at Sciences PO, Paris.

He said the BJP’s Hindutva ideology did not align with what was taught in Hindu epics. “I have read the Bhagavad Gita, the Upanishads and other Hindu scriptures. And I can say that there is nothing Hindu about what the BJP does. The BJP can do anything for power and to gain dominance,” he said.

Rahul alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to suppress the minorities in India.

“It is a matter of shame for India that its minorities do not feel secure. If there are 200 million people who feel uncomfortable in India, if people from the Sikh community feel uncomfortable, women feel uncomfortable, it is a matter of shame for us. That needs to be corrected,” he said.

